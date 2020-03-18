St Patrick’s Day during COVID-19, local bars nearly empty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tuesday is St Patrick’s Day, but with the growing concerns of COVID-19 bars in the area are not seeing the typical crowds.

“This is the saddest St. Patrick’s Day I have ever had,” said Don Dugan, Owner of Dugans Pub, “It’s definitely disappointing but you know, we understand why.”

Dugan’s Pub in Downtown Little Rock is decked out in Irish Pride, but most of the bar stools are empty.

“This should have easily been the busiest day of the year,” said Dugan.

Instead Dugan said this day will not even come close to their slowest day of their typical day of the week.

“We just don’t have much going on today,” said Dugan.

COVID-19 is causing the bar to make lots of changes, such as limiting their business hours.

Typically the bar would be open until 2 a.m., but now they will close at 8 pm.

“We figure some hours better than no hours and so we are not closing. We don’t want to close, but we do want to keep our staff healthy and safe and we want to keep other people coming in healthy and safe,” said Dugan.

A few customers sat at the bar, drinking beer and eating food this St Patrick’s Day and Dugan said the bar still plans on celebrating the Luck of the Irish.

All while following the CDC guidelines in an effort to keep everyone healthy.

“We clean menus after each use, we make sure we wipe down tables and chairs after each use, door handles, toilet levers, I mean all of it. Anything that anyone can touch,” said Dugan.

Dugan’s Pub is complying with the curfew, which prompted the hour change. The pub will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The pub will also be limiting the number of customers who are allowed in the bar at one time to 40. These rules will apply for the next two weeks.