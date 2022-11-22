LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In this time of giving thanks, one Little Rock church is focused on giving back.

St. Mark Baptist Church held their annual Feast of Hope this morning, providing a hot Thanksgiving meal, food boxes, hygiene kits and even vaccines to those in need.

Participants were also able to pick up sleeping bags and gently used clothing items from volunteers as well as receive onsite COVID and flu shots from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Outreach pastor Glenn Hersey explained the event is just one way the congregation can share the love this holiday season.

“We’ve been doing this for over 15 years,” Hersey said. “It’s just our way of giving back to the community for what the Lord has done for us. It’s an exciting day. One volunteer has said this is his favorite time of year, so it’s just a matter of going out there and blessing the people.”

Volunteers worked food and pickup lines starting at 10:00 a.m., including those from Calvary Baptist Church and the Links Little Rock chapter.

Hersey said the church plans to do a follow up event sometime in December.