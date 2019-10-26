Springdale teen playing with gun, shoots another in neck

Springdale, Ark. (News release) — Police responded to a call Friday around 1:40 p.m. about a call of a shooting.

They arrived at 3465 Eagle Crest where they found Pedro Pena, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they identified Fernando Orbits, 18, was with Pena and a group of other people where they were playing with the gun when Orbits pulled the trigger and shot Pena in the neck.

Ortiz was arrested for manslaughter, aggravated assault and theft by receiving firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released.

