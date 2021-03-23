Spring Break at the Little Rock Zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s a big week at the Little Rock Zoo as spring break is underway. The focus is on celebrating pollinators, bees, butterflies, and bats just to name a few.

Through Sunday there are events going on at the zoo and virtually all day.

There is a virtual zoofari if you don’t want to come, and you can compete in the scavenger hunt online to win prizes.

Shows are at the amphitheater stage through the day, featuring penguins, pollinators, owls and reptiles.

“We had to close the zoo. really sad time for us because spring break is one of the biggest, busiest seasons for us. and so to have to close for spring break- how sad was that! so to be open for spring break we couldn’t be more happen to welcome families back to little rock zoo.” Susan Altrui, Little Rock Zoo director, said

The Zoo opens at 9 a.m. and spring break programming kicks off at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday.