Spooky Thrills: 9th annual Paranormal Expo, Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Halloween season is upon us and for the spooky-thrill seekers, there’s a paranormal event coming up.

Little Rock’s MacArthur Museum will host the creepy, 9th annual Paranormal Expo Oct. 5 and 6.

Speakers and local experts on the paranormal will be there- it’s a chance to learn about, explore and discuss things like Bigfoot, UFO’s, ghost hunting and Crypto-zoology, with those who claim to have had experiences.

Vendors will be there and a raffle, with a ton of spooky stuff given away.

It’s happening for just the one weekend- Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door, which gets you all-weekend access.

