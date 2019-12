WASHINGTON, D.C. (News Release) — Today, Congressman French Hill (AR-02) released the following statement after voting in support of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), replacing the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA):

“Today's passage of USMCA means more than 100,000 Arkansas farmers, ranchers, and manufacturers can celebrate this holiday season knowing that increased exports, more jobs, and rising wages are coming in 2020 and beyond. From day one, this renegotiation of NAFTA was focused on building growth in a 21st century economy and creating a level playing field for American workers. USMCA sets the stage for billions more in U.S. economic activity and strengthens our hand as we negotiate new trade deals with China, the United Kingdom, and other global partners.