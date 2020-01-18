Special Olympics Arkansas hosts 2020 Polar Plunge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Dozens gathered together Saturday afternoon to take a plunge and raise funds for a worthy cause.

The Special Olympics Arkansas hosted its annual Polar Plunge in Jonesboro to benefit those with special needs.

The event started off with a live auction and raffle, followed by people plunging in the water at Elk’s Lodge.

All proceeds will go toward the national organization, allowing those with special needs to participate in a variety of sports.

The organization’s Area 7 director says the funds raised means a lot to participants and their families so they can be active and a part of things just like everyone else.

“They may be stuck in a classroom and not have any sports to compete in,” says Area 7 director Beverly Lee. “So, Special Olympics allows them to have the sports to do.”

On Jan. 30, the organization will host a basketball skills class at Brookland School’s arena.

