CONWAY, Ark. – A Friday event in Conway will bring area groups together in a blood drive to support Special Olympics Arkansas.

The Conway Boots & Badges Blood Drive involves Conway police and fire departments, Faulkner County Sherriff’s Office and Our Blood Institute coming together to support the Special Olympics. The event is indoors, at the Conway Expo Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wades BBQ and Henson’s Island Snow are also participating in the event. Special Olympics Arkansas will provide a young athletes exhibit for children 2-7 years old with or without intellectual disabilities.

Donors can walk in at any time but are encouraged to schedule an appointment at OurBloodInstitute.com. Donors will receive a Boots & Badges t-shirt and one free entry to Magic Springs while supplies last.