RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. – A special judge has been named to preside over the case involving the murder of a former Arkansas state senator.

Linda Collins was found dead outside her home on June 4.

Rebecca O’Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas, was arrested June 14 on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. She is being held without bond.

The Arkansas Supreme Court granted a motion on Wednesday appointing Judge David Goodson, Retired Circuit Judge to hear the case.