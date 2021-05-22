Special first pitch in Cabot reunites family

CABOT, Ark. –Jett Morris knew he was throwing out the first pitch, but the identity of the catcher was a big surprise.

After the throw, the catcher revealed his identity.

It was Jett’s dad, Joe.

Lieutenant Commander Joe Morris has been deployed with the Navy in the country of Djibouti in Africa for a year.

Jett was very excited, his sisters Alexa, and Saylor and Mom Melissa joined him in running to home plate for a family hug.

Jett plays with the Spartan 10 and under Little League team.

They were taking part in a tournament to honor fallen firefighters..

Jett’s family has recently experienced the loss of Joe’s father.

He passed away due to a stroke 48 hours after Joe returned from deployment.

After a two-week leave, Lieutenant Commander Joe Morris will go back to Virginia for 4 weeks, before returning to Naval Reserve Service in Arkansas.

Morris was previously stationed in Northfork, Virginia for 10 years.