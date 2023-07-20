PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Neighbors in Pine Bluff are speaking out on where their tax dollars are being spent.

After voters rejected two sales tax initiatives in May, they’re now back on the ballot.

One proposal tackles public safety initiatives, while the other raises funds for Go-Forward Pine Bluff, a nonprofit working to provide the city a boost.

G0-Forward currently receives funds from a five-eighths sales tax passed in 2017.

The special election in November will determine if that will continue.

Leaders of Go-Forward Pine Bluff previously told us they have already invested about $18 million into the city, but the NAACP has opposed the tax from the beginning.

The NAACP said the tax doesn’t allow the community to have a say in where their money is being spent.

They add they’re frustrated that there is yet another vote, after the community already gave their input back in May.

“The NAACP feels that is an insult to the people who have already voted, to put it back on the ballot, three months after the people have voted, makes no sense,” President of the Pine Bluff NAACP, Ivan Whitfield said.

Go-Forward Pine Bluff said they have been able to complete many projects with the tax dollars, including main street development and the innovation hub, with more projects to come like the aquatics center and the convention center hotel.

The NAACP will be hosting two more community meetings to form a plan on where they would like to see their money spent.

They are calling it the people’s plan.

We reached out to Go-Forward Pine Bluff for comment Thursday, and they never responded.