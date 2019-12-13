Sparkman Waterworks issues emergency ‘boil order’

Sparkman, Ark. — The Department of Health issued a ‘boil water’ notice issued by Arkansas Department of Health for the entire system.

This order was issued as an emergency measure because of the presence of E. Coli bacteria in the distribution system.

Under the ‘boil order’, all affected customers must be advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute to use.

All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

This will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system, and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe.