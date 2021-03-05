Sparkman water issues continue for some residents

SPARKMAN, Ark. — Many of the people in Sparkman said they are still seeing the long-lasting effects of the historic winter storm that came through.

Christie Godvia, a woman who lives in Sparkman said she still has no water.

“Everything froze so I couldn’t get to my meter,” Godvia said. “So… when everything began to melt, two weeks later it exploded my hot water heater and my pipe,”

Godvia said she is forced to use the bathroom elsewhere and has to fix all her pipes throughout the house.

Lisa Buck another Sparkman resident who is one of the only in town with hot water.

“Friends, family for showers and the laundry mat, because it’s almost like you can’t do anything without water, especially when you have children,” Lisa Buck, who lives in Sparkman said.

Buck said she is also fixing pipes in her home and she finally has some hot.

“We were able to find pieces in Hot Springs because Arkadelphia— the closest place to us is out of everything,” Buck said.

Mayor Rickey Craig said the city is still dealing with low pressure issues and there are some leaks that have yet to be fixed.

The city was able to lift the boil water advisory on Wednesday. Some people still don’t feel the water is safe, so they are boiling it first or drinking bottled water

Although the pressure is still low, people who live in town express what this means for them.

“I feel like a human being but I also keep in my mind how vulnerable we are on a day to day basis,” Joe Givvens said. “It came to my mind very clearly that water was the same to our life as is air flowing through our lungs and blood through our veins.”

The mayor said they are doing everything that they can to fix things. Right now their focus is on identifying where all the leaks are so they can fix them, and it could take up to 30 days to get things back to normal.