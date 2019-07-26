Spark of Hope ignited in Fayetteville

It was a night full of hope to raise money for education across the area.

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas held it’s 17th Annual Spark of Hope event to honor its scholarship recipients and supporters at the Fayetteville Town Center.

Multiple recipients shared their journeys creating a better life for them and their children.

The event was also co-emceed by Good Day NWA’s own Jaclyn House.

“So I graduated from Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas in 2007 and have been working at Sam’s Club for the past eight years,” said Ladeana Fleshman, vice chair of the board and alumnus of the Single Parent Scholarship Fund. “[The] Single Parent Scholarship Fund meant bringing my family into a place where I’m able to provide for them on my own and no longer rely on government assistance.”

Single Parent Scholarship NWA is also celebrating its 35th anniversary.