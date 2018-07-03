Local News

Spa Blast at Oaklawn Marks 32 Years

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - July is getting off to a “bang” of a start at Oaklawn Park with the 32nd annual Spa Blast tonight.

The Oaklawn Infield event will top off with what organizers say is the region’s best fireworks display at approximately 9:30 p.m. 

The free community event features live music, a kids zone with a rock wall, a petting zoo and much more. 
Headlining this year’s music lineup will be Led Zepagain: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin. 

