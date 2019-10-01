Southwest High getting ready for big change in LRSD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The last time the Little Rock School District built a new high school, the Beatles were still performing together. It has been 50 years and here is a loot at the progress.

Southwest High will be 400,000 sq feet. When it opens in the fall of 2020. Students from Hall, J.A. Fair and McClellan will fill the halls.

Over the past few weeks some of those students have been getting the chance to walk the campus to get a feel for the new school.

“As designers and architects we are humbled to be part of this project and see the reaction. I think the amount of daylight in here and the open spaces have spoken well to the requests from the subtends and instructors. The building is an assets to the community, it’s really a hit spot on the with the requests we received from so many,” said Toni Gocke Wyre, an interior designer.

Southwest High is very much a forward thinking design inside and out, with a lot of input coming from teachers and students.

You can see it going up on baseline by the Home Depot.