LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Southwest Airlines flight attendant was removed from a flight after being injured during turbulence on the flight Thursday.

According to officials with the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, the flight was scheduled to land in Little Rock where the flight attendant then received medical aid.

The flight, SWA Flight 2150, landed in Little Rock around 3:35 p.m. and originated in Denver.

Emergency crews were seen on the tarmac just moments after the flight’s arrival to provide aid for the flight attendant.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.