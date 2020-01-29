Southland Casino Racing opens sportsbook

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (News release) – Southland Casino Racing on Tuesday opened its retail sportsbook for sports betting and began accepting wagers on Sunday’s Big Game, NBA games, College basketball, NASCAR racing, PGA tournaments and more.

Guests can place bets at the teller windows and several Betly® kiosks inside the Sports Bar & Grill and also at kiosks in other areas of the casino.

“In addition to offering slots, live table games and racing, we are now delivering sports betting to our customers and the many sports fans in the Mid-South area,” said David Wolf, president and general manager for Southland Casino Racing. “We are looking forward to becoming the preferred sports betting provider in the Mid-South by providing reliable, best-in-class sports betting experiences to our guests.”

Southland Casino Racing is owned and operated by Delaware North, a global hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of successful regional casinos and other gaming venues. Construction is currently underway on a $250 million expansion of Southland to include a new casino complex and high-rise hotel.