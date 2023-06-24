LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A celebration Saturday morning brought attention to new services coming to an under-served neighborhood in Little Rock.

Southern Bancorp hosted a block party this morning at the 12th Street Substation.

Along with the new banking location, a cafe operated by UAMS and a Philander Smith Community Engagement Center are opening at the 12th street location.

For the past decade, city leaders have been working with businesses to improve the quality of life in the area by creating more options for healthy food as well as financial services.

Caleb Walker of Southern Bancorp said that the vision for this project has provided a wonderful feeling.

“Our CEO has been in discussions with city officials on the planning and development of this project and to see it come to fruition, it’s such a wonderful feeling of the vision being seen by everyone.”

“UAMS’s mission is to improve health in all areas of health and one of the ways we’re doing this is to provide access to healthy, fresh foods,” senior program manager Mariella Hernandez said. “We will have partners to sell produce in this area, we will also have education.”

Saturday’s grand opening celebration in the 12th Street corridor also featured health screenings, lunch, prizes, and kids activities.