LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As restaurants get the green light for dining-in, one is hoping for a green light for dining out on a new patio.

South on Main restaurant requesting approval to add a patio.

Before they can begin construction, the capitol zoning commission will have to give the go ahead.

There will be a meeting at 4 p.m. May 21st.

Public comment is invited, the meeting will be held remotely, but comments can be e-mailed to David.Collins@Arkansas.Gov.