Many incoming college freshmen are getting ready to leave for school soon.

Some students will be heading out earlier to go through sorority recruitment, which means several rounds of parties and several different outfits.

Kimberly Cook with Live Thankfully and models from Alpha Sigma Alpha from the University of Central Arkansas stopped by Arkansas Today with a couple of looks that you can get for less.

You can pick up stylish shorts or skirts to pair with a sorority shirt to walk around campus. For prep night, sorority prospects can buy affordable dresses from Live Thankfully.

Cook said that proceeds with go towards Immerse Arkansas, an organization founded to help youth dealing with hardships such as poverty, homelessness and mental illness.

For more information on Live Thankfully, visit LiveThankfullyLittleRock.com.