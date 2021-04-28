“Somebody shoot me,” 3-year-old recovering after Sunday LR park shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The family of the 3-year-old girl who was shot on Sunday said she is back home recovering.

They shared an exclusive video with KARK4 showing the moments she talked about what happened.

There are still a lot of emotions and the family wanted to share a video to tell her story to show how this affects them.

“Somebody shoot me,” Brayleigh Higgins said.

Those were the three words, Brayleigh uttered to her family after being shot while playing in a Little Rock Park.

“Why did they shoot you?” A family member asked in the video. “They shoot me with the guns,” Brayleigh said. “They shoot me.”

For more than 60 seconds she tries to find words about how bad she was hurt.

“.. Crybaby,” Brayleigh said.

“You were a crybaby? It’s okay, you can be a cry baby — that hurt,” family said in the video.

Brayleigh was one of four people shot at Cheatham Park Sunday.

Her family said she was shot inbetween her hip and her stomach. She needed to have her hip replaced and had emergency surgery. Now she’s in a body cast.

But this isn’t her first battle in children’s hospital.

Brayleigh was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer, a rare nerve cancer, when she was 6 months old. Her family said they were told she may never be able to walk.

But she did and beat those odds. The cancer survivor is in good spirits.

Meanwhile her family and the community are calling for the violence to stop and hope to find who pulled the trigger.

“They’re all going to jail for a very, very, very long time. Is that what you like?,” a family member said.

Brayleigh shakes her head.

This is a true testament to how much of a fighter she has been.

Wednesday night the Injustice for Justice Coalition planned a vigil at the park to honor the victims.

There is a GoFundMe set up HERE where anyone can donate.