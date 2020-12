LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 5:45 AM, Thursday Update- As 2020 comes to a close the weather pattern has become active over Arkansas. The Arkansas Storm Team is tracking a system that is bringing widespread rain and a low chance of freezing rain for some.

Precipitation ended in North AR Thursday morning, but may come back Thursday afternoon and Thursday night to North AR, so a new Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in North and NW Arkansas for Freezing Rain.

The axis of heavy rain will remain over South Arkansas through Thursday evening, so the Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to include nearly all of South and Central Arkansas. In total, up to five inches of rain will be possible within the Watch Area.