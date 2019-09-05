Some Corps parks remain closed along the Arkansas River

The entrance to Rising Star Park near Pine Bluff, Arkansas was severely damaged during the spring flood event of 2019. The roadway was completely washed out.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Army Corps of Engineers are reminding visitors that many of their parks remain closed due to record flooding from the spring.

The restroom at Sheppard Island Park near Pine Bluff, Arkansas was swept off its foundation during the spring flood event of 2019.

“Several parks along the Arkansas River were severely damaged during the flood,” said Col. Eric M. Noe, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District. “We’re asking visitors to please be patient as we determine the way forward in making repairs and opening parks, as well as restoring the commercial navigation system and hydropower generation.”

The entrance to Toad Suck Park was severely damaged during the spring flood of 2019. Flows at Toad Suck Ferry Lock and Dam near Conway, Arkansas were around 549,000 c.f.s. at the height of the flooding event.

The following facilities along the Arkansas River will remain closed until the Corps has the resources to make sufficient repairs and the parks are determined to be safe: Sheppard Island, Rising Star, Toad Suck, Cherokee, and Riverview.

The following facilities will remain partially open with limited services: Old Post Park, Clear Creek (day use only), Tar Camp (day use only), and Notrebes Bend.

“The floodwaters destroyed roads, electric lines, RV power outlets, septic tanks and water lines in our parks,” said Noe. “The damage we know about is pretty extensive, some parks may not offer the same services when they reopen.”

To see a complete list of closed parks in the Little Rock District, click here.