SoMa outdoor dining room now open in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Outdoor Dining Room located in the parking lot at 13th and Main Street in Little Rock is now open.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership worked with Jack Sundell of The Root and Mockingbird Bar and Tacos to create the space. Customers are now able to order food to go from multiple downtown restaurants, and carry the food to the open air tents to enjoy safely outdoors.

Currently, alcohol is not permitted in the area.

The following restaurants are participating in the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room: