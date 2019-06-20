Softball-sized hail damages windshields in Polk County, reports say

POLK COUNTY, Ark. – Damage has been reported to windshields from softball-sized hail dropped during Wednesday night storms.

Images posted on social media from Cove and Vandervoort showed the large hail.

A storm report from the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Little Rock showed the storm moved in just before 7 p.m. and some of the hail was measured at four inches (softball-sized) in diameter at Vandervoort. Other hail in the area was reported at 2.75 and 1.75 inches in diameter.

Significant damage was done to some vehicles in the area, the storm report states.

The NWS in Little Rock is investigating the hail storm and posted this request for help on its Facebook page Thursday morning:

“We’ve seen several pictures of very large hail from yesterday’s storms across Polk County (Vandervoort, Cove) but it’s difficult to determine the size of the hail with a reference of someone’s hand to compare it to. Did anyone save some of the hail, can you send a pic with a ruler/tape measure? We’d like to know how close to a state record size hail (5″) we were, but we need a measurement, thanks!”