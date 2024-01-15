LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some of the toughest drives people make during a snowstorm are out of their driveways and on their way to a major road. Sunday our crews traveled in Little Rock to see conditions firsthand.

Photographer Stephen Goodale drove around Chenal, Markham, Cantrell, MLK, Broadway, Shackleford, and John Barrow. For the most part, it was smooth sailing, but stopping on a hill or light caused some cars to spin out and decide to go downhill in reverse.

The cars stuck in place just like the snow stuck to roads, parking lots, and eventually the grass Sunday. Each inch increased the risk for drivers, including those on Ángel Rodríguez’s street. It’s why he’s pushing back, leaf blower in hand.

“I just do it to make sure that snow can move to the side so that people don’t get in accidents,” Rodríguez said.

The drivers unable to make it up the hill on his road and sliding backward or those losing control going downhill have crashed into his mother’s fence more than once.

For hours he blew the snow off the road. Meanwhile, snow plows and sand trucks also tried to clear the road for drivers.

Both the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the City of Little Rock were at work while others were at play.

The sounds of a perfect snow day were present in the laughter caused by a dad pulling his son and daughter down the driveway in a sled.

The Sunday snow coming down was a great time for those looking for some weekend thrills, but it could be another story when the snow doesn’t melt and the work week begins.

Ángel Rodríguez said already, “They’re driving like they know nothing of snow.”