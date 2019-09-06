Sneak Peek: Saracen Casino Annex nears completion

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Construction is underway and nearing completion for the Saracen Casino Annex.

“This is our introduction to Saracen and the Quapaw quality to the folks of Arkansas,” Carlton Saffa, the project manager for Saracen said.

In just under 3 months, Saffa has watched the building attached to the Q-Store go from dirt to a destination.

Soon you’ll be able to grab a cocktail and head into the casino with 300 slot machines that just arrived this week.

Even before it’s open, the property including the Q-Store, Annex and construction site across the street are all protected with 24/7 security guards.

“You can expect significant, visible security when you come to our facility,” Saffa said.

They’re protecting part of a 350 million dollar investment to Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

While Quapaw is ready to make money, almost 20 percent of tax revenues will go to the city once they’re open.

“Without this building, it would be June [2020] until they saw their first dollar in tax receipts.”

For now we’re getting just a Saracen sample, as the state waits for an even bigger reveal next June.

“A small look. [While] across the street everything is on a much large scale” Saffa said.

The Saracen Annex will open to the public October 1st.

Preview events will be announced soon.