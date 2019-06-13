SNEAK PEEK: Neuroscience facility opens in Sherwood; attracts international attention

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Neurosurgeons from around the world are converging in Sherwood for the grand opening of the Arkansas Neuroscience Institute (ANI) Research and Education Facility.

The 30 million dollar expansion at the CHI St. Vincent north campus is creating an international destination to teach brain surgeons and care for patients with the most complex cases.

“We don’t give up on patients,” ANI Director Dr. Ali Krisht said.

The most complicated neurology cases and the most talented surgeons have a new place to call home, believe it or not.

“I always tell people, don’t underestimate Arkansas.”

Dr. Krisht has gathered best practices from around the world as a guest lecturer, even earning the Olivecrona Award that’s often referred to as the ‘Nobel Prize’ of neurosurgery.

“What we really have here, the set up in terms of education for doing high-level neurosurgery, I don’t think it’s matched anywhere else,” he said.

The days of sitting in an observation deck to watch surgery are over here. Its new auditorium holds 150 people and projects real-time surgeries in 3D being performed in the hospital next door.

One room over is the laboratory.

“It simulates exactly what we do in the operating room,” Dr. Krisht explained, showing how a patient is set up.

The lab is bridging the educational gap between working on a cadaver and a live person by using the Aboud model.

“This is really an amazing thing because you make an incision on a cadaver, a cadaver doesn’t have a heart and blood but the way we have this model, it bleeds,” Dr. Krisht said.

Simulations and experiences that are bringing in fellows and neurosurgeons from around the world.

“The amount of improvement you achieve in one day here is what you would achieve in 5 to 10 years of experience,” he said.

While the ribbon will be cut Friday, Dr. Krisht says it’s not celebrating being finished, but only beginning.

“This is just taking a deep breath at this point and moving on for more challenges.”

A Main goal of ANI is improving outcomes, and they’ve already made an impact.

The three-year survival rate for glioblastoma patients nationally is less than 9 percent, at ANI it’s 34 percent.

They believe with this new facility it will only improve.