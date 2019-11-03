Breaking News
Smith sets career high, Central Ark. dominates Lamar 45-17

by: The Associated Press

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Breylin Smith threw for a career-best 434 yards and four touchdowns as Central Arkansas walked over Lamar 45-17 in Southland Conference action on Saturday.

Smith set a career high last week, throwing for 405 yards and four scores as the Bears rallied to beat Sam Houston State 29-25, for their sixth come-from-behind win this season.

Smith was 30-for-37 passing with no interceptions as Central Arkansas scored on its second, third and fourth possession of the game to go ahead 21-0 in the first quarter. Smith had 325 yards passing with three scores in the first two quarters.

The Bears went into the break leading 31-10 and were ahead 45-10 at the end of the third after Smith plunged in from the 1 and Tyler Hudson gathered in a 16-yard scoring strike from Smith.

Central Arkansas (7-2, 5-1) remains atop the conference standings with Sam Houston State and Incarnate Word tied for second. The Bears only league loss was to Nichols 34-14 on October 5.

Jermaine Givens Jr. had 73 yards rushing with one touchdown for Lamar (4-5, 2-4).

