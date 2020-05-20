Small custom butcher seeing big business

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Big meat processors are busy around the clock cutting meat that shows up in grocery stores. The meat-supply chain is seeing a crunch.

More and more people are looking to buying meat straight from a locally-owned custom butcher shops. The owner of Griffith’s Custom Butcher in Hot Springs says they are booked up until next year

Owner Randy Radley says his business hasn’t taken a cut since COVID-19.

“My phone is ringing off the hook these days. A lot of it is due to the shortage of meat in the market,” said Radley.

He says more and more people are contacting him hoping to get meat. He says he has a smaller shop and only sells a half or whole beef.

“I’ve had to hire extra help to try to keep up with it. I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon,” Radley said.

Since he’s a small custom butcher shop, he doesn’t sell to stores, but to individuals.

“I got customers coming from Memphis, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri,” said Radley.

He says, there isn’t a meat shortage, but a shortage of processors. For him, he’s booking custom slaughtering into 2021.

“Believe it or not, people are booking in February of next year because they know they better put their name on a list somewhere because they may not get a spot,” said Radley.

He says he didn’t expect his business to boom and he doesn’t see it slowing down soon.

“I feel like it won’t ever go back to the way it was,” said Radley.

If you’re interested in ordering meat or custom butcher from Griffith’s contact them at (501) 304-0926.