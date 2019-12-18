Slim Chickens founders celebrate 100th store opening with new Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurant franchises, will celebrate a major system milestone, crossing the 100-unit mark with the opening at 16105 Chenal Parkway on December 18 by their largest franchisee Dixie Chicken.

With a fanatical following in 15 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. In 2019 alone, the brand has celebrated nearly 20 openings, launched its first food truck and has expanded into new markets including Colorado, North Dakota and Memphis, Tennessee.

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Little Rock, which is the brand’s 19th location in the state, will also make a positive economic impact, bringing more than 75 new jobs to the community. As a system, Slim Chickens is responsible for almost 9,000 jobs including team members, managers and corporate staff in 15 states and two countries.

“The 100th store opening is a huge milestone for us, and coming only six years after we started franchising,” said Gordon. “We’re thrilled to be able to commemorate this success in our hometown and celebrate with the Little Rock community that has embraced us from the start.”

Both Gordon and Smart will attend the opening on December 18. The co-founders have also announced a donation of $10,000 to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Marcella Doderer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the hospital will be on site at the opening for a check presentation and ribbon cutting. Other store events include a Slim Chickens swag bag giveaway for the first 100 customers, a raffle with two winners to win free Slim Chickens for a Year, and a raffle for a Slim Chickens’ Yeti Cooler.

“We look forward to continuing to expand in the new year with 31 projected openings in 2020. We are proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base throughout the nation, starting right here in the Little Rock market,” said Gordon.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS:

Founded by Tom Gordon and Greg Smart, Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 15 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.