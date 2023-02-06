LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you head out to Murray Park, you’ll be greeted by a skating banana sculpture called “On a Roll”.

The sculpture was donated to the city by the non-profit group “Sculpture at the River Market” and was sculpted by Jack Hill.

The group has also worked with community leaders on other art around the Capitol City.

It’s being put in the park this week and they still have some work to do on rockwork and sidewalks around the feature.

Officials with the Parks Department said that they were doing some planned work along the Arkansas River Trail to incorporate it into Murray Park and the area was determined to be a great location for the sculpture.

So, the next time you’re running or biking on the Arkansas River Trail, you’re not going bananas, that really is a skating banana in the distance.