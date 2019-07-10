Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Sixth medical marijuana dispensary approved for Arkansas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A sixth medical marijuana dispensary has been approved for Arkansas.

Following an inspection, the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control board on Wednesday approved Fiddler’s Green in Mountain View to open for business.

The opening date will be determined by the dispensary’s owners.

The five other dispensaries in operation include:

  • Doctor’s Orders (Hot Springs)
  • Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs)
  • Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton)
  • Greenlight Dispensary (Helena-West Helena)
  • Native Green Wellness (Hensley)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss