Six Medals for Team Arkansas as Special Olympics Begins Video

SEATTLE, Was. -- Team Arkansas managed to score six medals in the first day of competition at the the 50th Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

In the female powerlifting competition, Sarah Carroll of Fort Smith took silver in deadlift and bronze in deadlift/bench combo. She also came in 4th for Bench Press.

Jessica Sears of Searcy took bronze in bench press. She also came in fourth in deadlift/bench combo and 5th in deadlift.

On the track, Rodrick Brown of Forrest City scored a gold medal while Treece Embry took silver in the 100-meter dash.

Jonesboro's Robert Brown earned a gold for Arkansas in the singles bowling event.

#TeamAR managed to bring home even more medals on Monday!



🥇 Robert Jones, Bowling singles

🥇 Rodrick Brown, 100m Dash

🥈 Treece Embry, 100m Dash #RiseWithUS #SpecialOlympics50 pic.twitter.com/6FRiyV13oF — KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) July 3, 2018

That means Arkansas earned two golds, two silvers, and two bronze in the first day of competition. The games run through Friday.

Team Arkansas will be competing in several sports, including basketball, bowling, flag football, and soccer.

Besides the competitions, the event also features a job fair and health education services for athletes.

Some 100 athletes are representing Team Arkansas this week, with more than 4,000 athletes are expected to compete.