Sinkholes causing concern in NLR neighborhood

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- People in one North Little Rock neighborhood say the ground is giving way, right in their yards.

“Something is wrong,” says Bernadette Conley.

On Monday morning, Conley came out of her house to an unexpected surprise.

“I was getting ready to water my tomatoes, and I saw this big thing and I’m like, ‘What is this?” Con

Conely rents from Ida Emerson, who says that this is far from the first issue of this kind in Glenview.

“It’s the same thing, and we’re just moving down the line here… who’s next?” Emerson asks.

Conley’s mother lives next door and has also had issues with sinkholes in her yard. Neighbors, earlier in the week say a disaster team had to come out to clean up sewage that was coming out of their toilets.

“Until we fix the problem we’re going to continue to have these just constantly putting band-aids,” says Emerson.

Nathan Hamilton, spokesperson for the City of North Little Rock says that the city is putting new sewer lines in to replace the damages, but it’s not a foolproof process.

“When we do this type of infrastructure improvement projects you know sometimes the older pipes, we end up revealing other problems,” Hamilton says.

Neighbors of Glenview say that they hope the problem gets fixed before more of the ground falls out from beneath them.

The city says right now, they don’t have a timeline for when they expect this project to be completed.