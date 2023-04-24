LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – April is Financial Literacy Month and a great time for anyone to work on expanding their financial knowledge.

Patrick Presley with Simmons Bank stopped by KARK 4 News to provide some helpful information for those hoping to improve their financial skills.

Presley is a Community Affairs Officer with Simmons and he travels across Arkansas delivering Financial Education training to adults and children.

According to the FDIC, about 5.9 million U.S. households were “unbanked” in 2021, meaning that no one in the household had a checking or savings account at a bank or credit union.