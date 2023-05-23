LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Memorial Day next Monday, it is a good time to review the resources and support available to Arkansas veterans.

Morris Estep, Senior VP with Simmons Bank, stopped by KARK News to discuss resources in the community and what bank volunteers are doing to support veterans. Estimates have 220,000 veterans in the Natural State, about 10% of the adult population.

The bank’s business resource group helps veterans transition to civilian life. Recently, it partnered with Disable American Veterans to assist those navigating the VA benefits process.

Simmons’ Business Resource Group will set up Missing Member tables at its River Market and west Little Rock locations in honor of those who did not make it home.