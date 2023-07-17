LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank is helping to bring game-changing women’s athletics sponsorship with 10 Universities across the region, including four right here in the Natural State.

The Simmons Bank marketing and communications team; consisting of Elizabeth Machen, Amna Osamkovic and Kaylei Gober stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about investing in the future of women’s sports.

The group talks about the multi-university initiative that is supporting women’s athletics and the unique opportunities that it brings.

To learn more about Simmons Bank’s Women’s Athletics partnership, visit SimmonsBank.com/WinningOurWay.