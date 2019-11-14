Simmons Bank Arena ticket buyers beware of scammers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — As our concert season picks up, we want to remind everyone that Ticketmaster and the Simmons Bank Arena box office are the only official ticket sellers for Simmons Bank Arena events. Beware of purchasing from Facebook posts or resale sites as the tickets may be counterfeit or be listed for inflated prices. If something looks questionable, call our box office for assistance or verification that you’re at the right place 501-975-9000. Visit our Tickets Tips page on our website for more info: https://bit.ly/2ObKSie

The Simmons Bank Arena box office is open Monday – Friday 9:30am-5:30pm for you to purchase tickets in person or you can purchase online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com