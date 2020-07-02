Silver Dollar City employee tests positive for COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City has been informed that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19 since opening on June 13.

Silver Dollar City says they are working closely with the health departments to follow all required and recommended protocols.

They say their safety team has completed contact tracing and determined additional employees were in direct contact with the COVID-19 positive employees. Those employees who have been in direct contact are quarantined from work as established by CDC guidelines and are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19.