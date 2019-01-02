Silver Dollar City Celebrates Record Attendance in 2018

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) - Silver Dollar City is celebrating a record year of attendance, with nearly 2.2 million guests in 2018.

The theme park has announced that 2,184,000 people visited the park last year, the highest number in the park's 59-year history.

The park attributes the record year to the Time Traveler, which was introduced at the beginning of the park's season, as well as the park's "An Old Time Christmas" event, which saw the highest recorded attendance in the festival's history.

Silver Dollar City now turns its attention to the 2019 season which has been dubbed "The Year of Shows and Festivals."

“In addition to award-winning rides like Outlaw Run and Time Traveler, in 2019, we will add focus to shows and festivals. We will continue to provide new, creative and original ways for families to create memories worth repeating, while still paying tribute to the values that built this truly special place. These new shows and events will join the schedule of our already impressive live-entertainment lineup," said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions

Silver Dollar City opens for the 2019 season on March 14.