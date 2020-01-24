Update: 2 West Memphis women found safe day after being reported missing

Update:

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Two local women have been found safe after being reported missing on Thursday.

The West Memphis Police Department announced the update on their Facebook page Friday morning:

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Local police are looking for two women in their 70’s who were reported missing on Thursday.

The West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) says Mary Gibbs and Carol Son both suffer from dementia and were last seen traveling in a 2013 Ford Edge with Arkansas license 943 WRI.

They were last seen at a Marked Tree gas station around 6:30 Thursday night.

Call the WMPD at 870-735-1210 if you have information on their location.

Original story:

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.- West Memphis Police are asking for your help finding a missing woman.

Mary Gibbs, 76, was last known to be at the 600 block of Highway 77 near Hope House Ministries Thursday morning.

Gibbs is 5’08” and weighs 205 pounds. She has medium length white hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.

Gibbs may be traveling in a black Ford Edge with Arkansas license plate 943 WRI.

If you see Gibbs or know where she may be, call West Memphis Police at 870-735-1210.