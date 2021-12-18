SILVER ALERT: Prairie County Sheriff’s Office seeking 80-year-old man

PRARIE COUNTY, Ark. — The Prairie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert on Saturday for an 80-year-old man.

Estus Stanley went missing Wednesday, Dec. 15, from Des Arc. His last known whereabouts are 2711 Highway 38 W. He may be traveling in a 2016 White Dodge Ram with Arkansas license plate 355SEF.

Stanley is described as a white male who stands 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. His hair is described as black, and his eyes are blue.

If you have any information on Stanley’s whereabouts, contact the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office at 870-256-4137.