SILVER ALERT: Little Rock police searching for 71-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have activated a silver alert Friday on a 71-year-old man.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, Richard Bruce Gaskell went missing Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Officials said he was last known to be in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Rd. near the Pulaski County Jail and the Compassion Center.

Police said Gaskell may be traveling in a 2020 gray Ford ECOSport with Arkansas license plate DV50778.

Authorities described Gaskell as a white man standing at 6 feet and weighing 200 pounds with straight gray hair and blue eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing gold and brown wire frame glasses.

Officers ask if anyone knows the whereabouts of Gaskell to contact the LRPD at 501-371-3829.