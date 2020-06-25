Silver Alert: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark.- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 79-year-old man.

Harold Hogan was last known to be at the 1400 block of Madison Street on Wednesday.

Hogan is five feet six inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan shirt and a camouflage hat.

Hogan may be traveling in a 2002 Mazda Truck that is green and the tailgate is an aftermarket part from a Ford.

If you see Hogan or know where he may be, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842.