Silver Alert issued for Sherwood man missing since Monday afternoon

Local News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Sherwood Police have issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old George Phillips.

Phillips has been missing since Monday afternoon.  He was last seen in the 8900 block of Highway 107 in Sherwood near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

He is a white, 6 foot 3, 170 pounds.  Last seen wearing blue sweats, a blue hoodie with a blue jean jacket.

If you know where he might be contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.

