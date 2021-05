LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hot Springs Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Lonnie Darrell Gillmore.

Gillmore was last seen in the 2600 block of Central Avenue near Rocky’s Corneron Thursday afternoon.

Gillmore is 5’8″ and weighs 105 pounds and was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt with black pants.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact 501-321-6789.