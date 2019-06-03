Silver Alert cancelled, AR man found safe

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update:

FORT SMITH, Ark. - A local man reported missing on Sunday has been found safe.

Bobby Leon Simmons, 61, had last been seen on May 30.

No further details about his disappearance were released.

Original story:

FORT SMITH Ark. (KNWA) - Fort Smith Police are asking for your help locating a missing 61-year-old man.

They say Bobby Leon Simmons was last seen at 615 N 19th St. near Harbor House.

Simmons has brown hair, blue eyes.

He's 5'09" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone having information should call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.