BALD KNOB, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a man missing from White County.

State Troopers said they are searching for 87-year-old William Paul Barner. Authorities said he went missing Wednesday in Bald Knob at about 4 p.m.

Special agents said Barner was last known to be at 1601 Highway 367 North near Barnes RV Park.

Barner is described as a white man standing at 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 150 pounds. Officials said that he has brown eyes and was last known to be wearing an 82nd Airborne hat.

Authorities said that he may be traveling in a 2004 Buick Lesabre with the license plate number 355WMP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barner is asked to contact the White County Sheriff’s Office at 501-279-6241.